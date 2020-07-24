Hardy bids farewell to a loved one in the gut-punching “Give Heaven Some Hell”

Big Loud Records

Fans of Hardy are already well-acquainted with the singer’s powerful songwriting and knack for blending country lyrics with a hard-rocking style. Both talents are on full display in “Give Heaven Some Hell,” a powerful song about saying goodbye to a loved one gone too soon.



“I hope you hit those gold streets on two wheels / I hope your mansion in the sky’s got a ten-acre field / With some mud and some hubs you can lock in / Make some thunder, make ‘em wonder how you got in,” Hardy sings in the chorus. “Hide your beer, hide your clear from the man upstairs / Crank it loud, hold it down ‘til I get there.”

The song’s music video follows Hardy as he suits up, visits a church, shares memories with a close-knit group of people and even sets off some fireworks in tribute to his lost friend.



“‘Give Heaven Some Hell’ is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written,” the singer shares. “I just hope this helps anyone who’s ever suffered a loss of a loved one.”

“Give Heaven Some Hell” will be included on Hardy’s recently-announced debut album, A Rock, which drops in September. The project also features his current single, “One Beer,” which is a collaboration with Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson.

By Carena Liptak

