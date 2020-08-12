Hank Jr., Marty Stuart and Dean Dillon headed for the Country Music Hall of Fame

CMA/Country Music Hall of Fame

Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart and singer/songwriter Dean Dillon will be the 2020 inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Hank Jr., of course, is the son of country legend Hank Williams, and went on to develop a stellar career in his own right, charting hits like “Family Tradition,” “Whiskey Bent and Hell Bound,” “All My Rowdy Friends Are Comin’ Over Tonight,” “All My Rowdy Friends (Have Settled Down),” “A Country Boy Can Survive” and many more. He goes in as a Veterans Era Artist.

Marty Stuart represents the Modern Era this year. After starting his career in the band of bluegrass legend Lester Flatt, he went on to win five Grammys on the strength of country singles like “This One’s Gonna Hurt You (For a Long, Long Time),” “The Whiskey Ain’t Workin'” and “Honky Tonkin’s What I Do Best” — all with Travis Tritt — as well as “Hillbilly Rock” and “Tempted.” Stuart’s also an avid preservationist and collector of classic country memorabilia. His wife, Connie Smith, is a member of the Hall as well.

Dean Dillon makes his way into country’s most esteemed ranks in the Songwriter category, being best known for his long association with Hall of Fame member George Strait. “Unwound,” “The Chair,” “Marina Del Ray” and “Ocean Front Property” are just a few of the songs he penned for King George. Dillon’s “Tennessee Whiskey” was a massive hit for another George — George Jones — as well as Chris Stapleton.

The inductees are typically announced in the spring but were delayed this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The formal induction evening, known as the Medallion Ceremony, typically takes place in October, though it’s yet to be seen if that will be the case this year.

