Gucci is Selling Grass Stained Jeans for $1,400 – Totally Normal

Gucci is now selling pairs of denim overalls for $1,400 and the overalls come with grass stains.  Yes, they’re pre-stained. Gucci is just using a special treatment to make it look that way.  FULL ARTICLE