Granger Smith’s ‘Country Things Vol. 1’ is here: “I really believe it’s my best album yet”

Granger Smith returns this week with the release of Country Things Vol. 1, the eight-song first section of a new double album. It’s the singer’s tenth studio project to date, and he believes it’s also his best work yet.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been more excited to release new music! I’m so proud of these songs and the stories they reflect from my life. I really believe it’s my best album yet,” the singer says. “Roll the windows down and crank it up!”

Granger began working on this project back in early 2019, but everything changed for him after the unexpected drowning death of his 3-year-old son, River. In the wake of that tragedy, the singer ultimately returned to music-making with the perspective that writing the songs was a healing outlet.



Now, Country Things Vol. 1 is a spirited look into the singer’s family life, state of mind and, of course, love of all things country.



You can celebrate the album release with Granger tonight by tuning in to his virtual release party show, called Live at the Yee Yee Farm, on YouTube. The party starts at 6:15 PM CT; 15 minutes after Granger premieres the music video for the title track of his album, “Country Things.”

