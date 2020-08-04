Grand Ole Opry's Circle Network to air special honoring Luke Bryan

ABC

Circle TV is planning a special celebration for Luke Bryan‘s new album.

The Grand Ole Opry network will present a series of programs in honor of the superstar titled Luke Bryan Lives Here on August 19.

The three-show series begins at 8:30 p.m. ET with Circle Sessions: Luke Bryan that sees the singer reflecting on his career and performing a handful of his 25 number-one hits.

Circle Sessions will be followed by a re-broadcast of Luke’s upcoming August 15 show on the Opry with Darius Rucker.

The programming concludes with a re-airing of the “One Margarita” singer’s appearance at the annual Opry Goes Pink event in 2019, where he ceremonially flipped the switch to turn the Opry backdrop pink in support of breast cancer awareness.

“I thought it could be a really fun night for me to come and perform some songs from some of my heroes who have influenced me along the way. I couldn’t think of a better place to do that than at the Opry,” Luke shares in a statement.

The hitmaker’s seventh studio album Born Here Live Here Die Here is set for release on August 7.

By Cillea Houghton

