'Goldmine': Gabby Barrett's career chronicled in Amazon Music mini-doc

Radio Disney/Image Group LA

Gabby Barrett‘s life and career is at the center of an upcoming documentary.

Later this week, Amazon Music will present Breakthrough: Gabby Barrett, a mini-documentary about the country star’s fast-rising journey in country music.

The doc finds Gabby reflecting on milestone moments — from singing in gospel choir when she was nine to her experience on American Idol and racing up the charts with her crossover hit, “I Hope,” in addition to preparing for the release of her debut album, Goldmine.

“It can be very difficult when you have a dream that’s very large and you’re starting out feeling like itty bitty,” Gabby says in the trailer.

The special was filmed earlier this year during quarantine while visiting husband Cade Foehner‘s family in East Texas. Cade also joins his wife for interviews featured in the doc.

Breakthrough: Gabby Barrett premieres on Amazon Music on October 5.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.