Garth Brooks, Willie Nelson and more to appear in ‘Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President’ tribute

Garth Brooks, Willie Nelson and Trisha Yearwood are just a few of the artists slated to give interviews in a new tribute film highlighting President Jimmy Carter’s unique relationship with music.



Called Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President, the film explores how Carter incorporated his passion for music into his political career, harnessing the power of song to connect with voters and even span party divides. The movie was directed by Mary Wharton, and is scheduled to hit both traditional and virtual theatres this fall.



The President’s friendship and working relationship with Garth and Trisha Yearwood is an example of that powerful bridge between politics and the arts. Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, also routinely join forces with the country superstar couple to build Habitat for Humanity homes.

Other artists who give interviews in the new film include Jimmy Buffett, Rosanne Cash, Bob Dylan, Bono and many others. The movie also features archival performances from many of the artists who worked most closely with Carter, including Willie Nelson.

Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President will be available in theatres beginning September 9, and will be released for home entertainment the following month.

