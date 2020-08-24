Garth Brooks wants to make his stadium shows virtual post-pandemic

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Garth Brooks has an innovative idea for his post-pandemic live shows.

In a recent Facebook video, Garth revealed he has big plans for when it’s safe to return to hosting his stadium shows, which involves adding a virtual component for fans who aren’t in the stands.

The singer says that he hopes to develop a model where people who aren’t able to attend the show in person can buy a ticket and get in on the fun via livestream, which is available only to people living in that specific area code.

“What we want to do is we want you to actually be able to watch the show in the city you’re in. When they drop the green flag, [we’ll] play the stadium. But if you want, you can also buy a ticket to watch it virtually, but you have to be in that city,” Garth explained.

“You could have a stadium show where you’re having fun, playing, and the people who either didn’t get tickets or just didn’t want to fight the traffic or whatever can stay home,” he adds.

Garth tested a similar model in June with his pre-recorded concert that aired at 300 drive-in theaters across North America.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.