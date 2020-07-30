Garth Brooks reveals daughter tested positive for COVID-19

A few weeks ago, Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood announced that they were postponing a performance due to possible exposure to COVID-19. They ultimately tested negative, but now Garth has revealed that the person who was the source of that exposure was his youngest daughter.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Garth said daughter Allie had tested positive for the coronavirus, and while he hadn’t seen his daughter, he noted that her husband “works with us every day,” which is why everyone got tested. Allie quarantined for 14 days after she tested positive, and she’s fine now except for a sore throat, Garth said.

“As a parent, nobody knows what COVID is going to do in the future so you just watch over them,” Garth said. “You pray a lot and hopefully she will come out of this thing with just that.”

He added, “As parents like you, like me, all you do is pray your knee bones off and hopefully following the guidelines so hopefully your family doesn’t have to experience this.”

The superstar went on to say that he and Trisha had used quarantine “as a time to face everything, ’cause now you can’t leave, you can’t walk away. This is probably, you know, the blessing and the curse.”

Admitting that the experience of the past few months has “probably been the most we’ve ever gone through as a couple,” Garth noted, “What’s on the other side is so great, especially when you are with the right one.”

Garth also announced yesterday that he was taking himself out of the running for CMA Entertainer of the Year, having already won the coveted honor seven times.

By Andrea Dresdale

