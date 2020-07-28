Garth Brooks hosting virtual press conference tomorrow

ABC/Image Group LA

Garth Brooks announced on the Monday night edition of his Facebook Live show, Inside Studio G, that he will be hosting a press conference Wednesday morning and is inviting fans to join in.

Though he was coy on what exactly the announcement entails, Garth says this will be more “personal” than his last major press conference, announcing his legendary show at Notre Dame Stadium in which he was the first artist to perform at the venue since it opened in 1930.

“The last big one you saw of ours was probably [former University of Notre Dame head football coach] Lou Holtz announcing the Stadium Tour at Notre Dame,” Garth said. “This one’s going to be…a lot more intimate and dealing with something not as ‘commercial’ as that, but something a little more along the personal lines meets career lines.”

Garth announced during last week’s show that his highly anticipated 14th studio album, FUN, is completed — he’s just waiting for the right time to release it.

The press conference will be streamed live on Garth’s Facebook page on Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

