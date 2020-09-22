Garth Brooks’ ‘FUN’ album to include "Shallow" duet with Trisha Yearwood

ABC/Image Group LA

Garth Brooks teased all sorts of new music gems during the Monday night installment of Inside Studio G.

This summer, Garth revealed that his upcoming Fun album is complete and he’s waiting for the right time to release it. But during last night’s Inside Studio G, he updated fans that the album has been delayed “slightly” for a special reason — he and wife Trisha Yearwood have recorded a studio version of their “Shallow” duet.

“[The] FUN album has been delayed every bit so slightly, but still should be here on time,” Garth begins before dropping the spoiler alert, “‘Shallow’ came out amazing.”

The couple performed the hit song from the popular 2018 film A Star is Born on a whim during their Facebook Live concert in March.

“[It] kills me!” he raves about the recorded version. “My part — eh. But The Queen? It’s beautiful.”

Garth also shared that his Triple Live album, which was released in 2018 and recorded during his world tour from 2014-2017, will be re-released as a deluxe edition simultaneously with FUN.

By Cillea Houghton

