Gabby Barrett’s ‘Goldmine’ of a debut album is now available on vinyl

Up-and-comer Gabby Barrett undeniably took her career to the next level this summer when she dropped her debut album, Goldmine.



The 12-song collection scored the highest-ever number of first-week streams for a debuting country act following its June 19 release, and also leapt into the Top 5 on the Billboard Country Albums chart.



Of course, that wasn’t the first time Gabby’s music had broken records: She notched her first number-one radio hit with the album’s leading single, “I Hope,” a song that also scored a record-breaking 10 million single-week streams.



Now, just four months after her massively successful first album came out, Gabby’s revisiting the project in a very special way. She dropped Goldmine on vinyl this week, with the record pressed on a signature gold-colored disc.



Gabby’s newest single, “The Good Ones,” is currently climbing the country charts. She’s also nominated for two trophies at the upcoming 2020 CMA Awards, and there are exciting developments happening in her personal life, too: Gabby and her husband, Cade Foehner, are expecting their first child.

By Carena Liptak

