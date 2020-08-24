Gabby Barrett, Morgan Wallen claim the top 10 on all-genre ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 chart

Robby Klein

Country music is making waves on the Billboard Hot 100 with the help of Gabby Barrett and Morgan Wallen.

This week, Gabby’s smash debut single, “I Hope,” officially cracked the top 10 on the all-genre chart by ascending from number 11 to number 10.

It’s not only Gabby’s first hit on the chart, it’s also the third-longest climb to the top 10 at 34 weeks, following in the footsteps of fellow American Idol alum Carrie Underwood, whose breakthrough hit “Before He Cheats” took 38 weeks to reach the top 10 in 2007.

Gabby also holds the distinction of being the first solo female artist to reach the top ten, in addition to appearing on the Hot Country Songs chart, since Taylor Swift‘s “Red” peaked at number six in 2012.

“I Hope” spent five weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart before Morgan’s latest single, “7 Summers,” claimed the spot this week.

Additionally, Gabby is the first woman in 45 years to have reached the top of the Hot Country Songs chart while also making it into the Hot 100 top 10 with a debut single since Jessi Colter‘s “I’m Not Lisa” hit number four in 1975.

As for Morgan, “7 Summers” marks his first appearance in the Hot 100 top 10, reaching number six this week.

“7 Summers” also represents the second time a solo male country act has made it into the top 10 on the Hot 100 while appearing on the Hot Country Songs chart since Garth Brooks‘ alter ego, Chris Gaines, took “Lost in You” to number five on the Hot 100 in 1999.

