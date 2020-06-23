New Country 92.3 Front Desk Open

Thank you for your patience, and understanding as we navigate these new circumstances due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Beginning Monday, July 6, 2020, we will resume Prize Pick Up Services and the following protocols / guidelines have been established to ensure your safety and a seamless transition. Thank you in advance for reviewing and adhering to these guidelines.

Prizes can be picked up between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday thru Friday at 11647 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141.

PLEASE NOTE:

• If you won tickets to a show that’s been CANCELLED, you no longer need to come pick up those tickets as those tickets are now void.

• If your show is POSTPONED, you can wait to come get your tickets until a RESCHEDULED date is announced.

• If your show has announced a new rescheduled date for later in 2020 or in 2021, you’re welcome to come pick up your tickets, as those tickets will be valid for the newly announced date.

We are NOT holding anyone to a 30 day or 90 day rule for pick-up, so you have up until the date of any show (all the way into 2021) to come pick up those tickets at your convenience.

DUE TO COVID-19, AND FOR YOUR SAFETY, FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ENTER THE BUILDING. THE ELEVATOR IS LIMITED TO TWO PEOPLE. ONLY THREE PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED IN RECEPTION FOYER AT ONE TIME. PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THE BUILDING IF YOU HAVE ANSWERED “YES” TO ANY OF THE FOLLOWING QUESTIONS:

Do you have a recently measured fever (100.4°F or higher), or are feeling feverish?

Do you have any of the following?

A new cough

New chills

New shortness of breath

A new sore throat

New muscle aches (other than due to physical activity)

New loss of smell or taste

Have you had close contact with someone with confirmed or suspected active COVID-19?

Again, thank you for your patience & understanding and following our protocols and guidelines to ensure everyone's safety!