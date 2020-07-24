From a corn field to a helicopter, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are “Happy Anywhere” in their latest video

Warner Music Nashville

Just hours after sharing their newest single, “Happy Anywhere,” Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani dropped a sweet music video to go along with their latest track, and it puts the lyrics of their song to the test.



In the song, Blake and Gwen harmonize as they list all the locations and situations that would suit them just fine, so long as they’re together.

Appropriately enough, the music video shows a montage of the couple exploring different kinds of places. The pair walk a dirt road holding hands, lounge on a tropical beach, and even take a helicopter ride together.



“Happy Anywhere” follows another duet from the couple, “Nobody But You.” That single hit number one on the country charts, a first for pop superstar Gwen. In May, she had another major country first when she and Blake performed her Grand Ole Opry debut.



“Even though Gwen and I just had a single out we decided that under the circumstances, this year…man, there’s never been a better time for ‘Happy Anywhere,’” Blake previously explained in a statement. “We’ve all been in quarantine and lockdown, and hopefully we’ve been doing that with somebody that we really love and enjoy being around.”

By Carena Liptak

