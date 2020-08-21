Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard injured in dirt bike accident weeks before wife’s due date

ABC/Image Group LA

Just four weeks before Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, are expecting to welcome their third child, the singer has been sidelined by an injury. He updated fans on his condition Friday morning.

“My world has drastically slowed down over the last two days,” he explained. “I was at the track riding my dirt bike a couple days ago, over-jumped a jump, landed flat and blew out my ankle.”

Tyler then showed off his boot to the camera, going on to say that he suffered an Achilles tendon rupture as well as a broken ankle bone.

“Unfortunately I have to get surgery next week, and then we’ll start the journey to recovery,” he said, adding that what makes his injury even more frustrating is that his wife is currently in her last few weeks of pregnancy, and he can’t be helpful around the house. Plus, he might not be fully recovered by the time the baby’s born.

“Doc said his goal was to have me walking in five weeks. Hayley and I said, ‘Make it four weeks because that’s when baby number three gets here,’” Tyler said.

Despite his injury and the additional stress of the last weeks of his wife’s pregnancy, the singer said that he was trying to focus on the positive.

“I’m gonna work on my mental game, and apparently some upper body,” he added with a smile.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.