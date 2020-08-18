Faith Hill and daughters throw Tim McGraw an album release party: "An unforgettable evening"

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill had a special family album release party in honor of Tim’s new album, Here on Earth.

Monday evening, Faith revealed on Instagram that she and the couple’s three daughters Maggie, Audrey and Gracie threw Tim an intimate surprise album release party at their Nashville home.

Adorning the house with twinkle lights and star decorations, Faith shares that they listened to the double vinyl records of Here on Earth “blaring” from the speakers. The couple passionately slow-danced to one of the new songs featured on the album, called “Damn Sure Do,” with their daughters cheering them on as Tim dips his wife.

“The girls and I surprised Tim with our first ever family album release party…We have never listened to one of our new albums with just the girls. Ever,” Faith captioned the video, calling the night “An unforgettable evening for what in my humble opinion is one of the greatest albums Tim has ever recorded.”

“We are so proud of this man!!!!!! He has created a masterpiece,” Faith declared.



Here on Earth is set for release this Friday, August 21.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

