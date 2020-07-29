Eric Church is teaming up with Jack Daniel’s for a special, limited-edition whiskey release

ABC/Image Group LA

Eric Church is raising a glass to a new partnership. The country star joined forces with Jack Daniel’s Distillery to craft a special, limited edition Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey release, which will hit U.S. liquor store shelves in early August.

“My love for Jack Daniel’s is for the whiskey, but it’s also about the can-do, small-town attitude,” notes Eric. “Where community, loyalty and hard work are the qualities the crafters of this American icon hang their hats on.”

The singer personally had a hand in selecting the new line of 94 proof whiskey, which comes in a 750 ml black bottle and features a specially-designed black and gold label. In addition to the whiskey itself, fans can browse a line of special merch celebrating Eric’s new custom whiskey, including a Single Barrel rocks glass that retails for $10.



“I’m honored to have my own special release of Jack Daniels Single Barrel,” Eric adds. “Whether we raise a glass at a table with a handful of our friends or from a stage with thousands, let’s raise our glass high. ‘Cause that’s where it belongs.”

In addition to his new limited-edition whiskey, Eric has plenty of career success to raise a glass to: His newest single, “Stick That in Your Country Song,” recently cracked the top 30 at country radio.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



