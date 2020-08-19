Eli Young Band tease collaboration with "an incredible legendary artist"

ABC/Image Group LA

Eli Young Band are reimagining their song “Saltwater Gospel” with a special guest, and they’re asking fans on social media to guess who it is.

Yesterday, the group revealed via Instagram that they’ll be releasing a new version of the song, which was originally a single off their 2017 album Fingerprints, as a collaboration with a surprise artist.

In addition to citing this person as “an incredible legendary artist that we’re so excited about,” the band has been offering clues as to who it could be.

Clue #1 reveals that it’s a male artist who’s sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, while the second hint states that in addition to being a musician, he is also a best-selling author.

Each clue is featured against a beach backdrop of crystal clear water crashing onto the white sand shore.

Fans have turned to the comment section to share their guesses that include George Strait, Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Jimmy Buffett and Kenny Chesney.

They’ll find out who it is when the song is released on Friday.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.