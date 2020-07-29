Dierks Bentley, Vince Gill and more guests sign on for Terri Clark’s upcoming Christmas album

Mercury Nashville

Terri Clark will be getting into the holiday spirit in style this year: She just announced plans for a collection of seasonal classics called It’s Christmas…Cheers!

A slew of talented musical friends will join Terri for her new album. Dierks Bentley, Vince Gill, Ricky Skaggs, The Oak Ridge Boys, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss have all signed on to lend their voices to the 10-track project. The Time Jumpers play on every song.

From “Winter Wonderland” to “Silent Night,” It’s Christmas…Cheers! takes on some of the best-loved holiday tunes of all time, a prospect that the singer admits would have been daunting earlier in her career.

“I resisted making and releasing a Christmas album for many years, even though I’m a big Christmas person and I love the music of the season,” Terri notes. “It’s been done by the best in so many amazing ways, and I wanted to wait until I felt I could make it special, be excited about it and do it justice in my own way.”

But thanks in part to her impressive roster of guests, Terri was finally able to bring her vision for a Christmas album to life.



“Having the Time Jumpers to collaborate with and the wonderful guest artists featured — it did just that. I am eager for everyone to hear the record that was almost two years in the making but took 25 years to get around to,” she says.



It’s Christmas…Cheers! isn’t due out until September 25, but it’s available for pre-order now. Each purchase of the album comes with a holiday postcard, and the LP is pressed on festive, holly-green vinyl.

Here’s the track list:

“Winter Wonderland”

“Jingle Bells”

“The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)”

“I’ll Be Home for Christmas”

“Cowboy Christmas” (feat. Ricky Skaggs)

“Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!” (with Dierks Bentley)

“Silent Night” (feat. Vince Gill)

“Up on the Housetop”

“Silver Bells” (feat. the Oak Ridge Boys)

“Away in a Manger” (with Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss)

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.