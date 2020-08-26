Dierks Bentley, Morgan Wallen sign on to Tito’s Made to Order Music Festival

ABC/Chris Hollo

Dierks Bentley, Morgan Wallen and rapper Bun B are joining the “South” quadrant of Tito’s virtual Made to Order Music Festival, an event taking place across four dates throughout the fall with names corresponding to the four directional points.

The “South” section of the event takes place on September 10 at 8PM ET. All the festivities will be livestreamed via First Tube Media.

In addition to the featured performers, each date of the Made to Order Music Festival will include DJs, chefs and bartenders offering a jam-packed schedule of entertainment. Each of the artists on the bill will offer a set of music from their own catalogue, as well as covers from artists who hail from the region their section of the event represents.



That means that Dierks, Morgan and Bun B will likely choose to spotlight southern artists in their performances. The “South” night will also include a showcase of regionally-inspired cocktails. The first section of the festival, “West,” kicks off this Thursday.



As part of their first-ever virtual festival, Tito’s Vodka plans to donate $100,000 to the World Kitchen Central, a non-profit dedicated to providing fresh meals across the country.

To learn more about how to tune in, visit Tito’s social channels and website.

By Carena Liptak

