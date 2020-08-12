Devin Dawson’s "I’ve Got a Truck" is coming, and he’s dropping clues about the new song on social media

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for YouTube

It’s been quite a while since Devin Dawson fans got new music, but the “All on Me” hitmaker is about to change that: He’s planning to drop a new song, “I’ve Got a Truck,” on Friday.



Devin teased his new tune on social media earlier this week, posting a snippet of his new song.

“Everybody needs to be believed in at least once in their lives / Everybody needs a ‘come to Jesus’ moment in time / I could think up a couple reasons why this should be mine…” he sings.



He also gave fans a glimpse into what might be the song’s music video: In the clip, Devin spray-paints “I’ve Got a Truck” onto a large structure. While it’s unclear exactly what that structure is or where the clip takes place, the singer’s social media once again provides some clues.



In late July, he shared a picture of himself smiling in front of a backdrop that looks awfully similar to the music video. It’s captioned “‘Cadillac Ranch’…313 miles from Pueblo, Colorado,” along with the hashtag #IGotaTruck.

Early that month, he also used the hashtag for a post of himself leaning up against his old truck, which he said was getting towed away.

“Been sitting idle for a couple of years in my driveway. Gonna get it up and running again and use it for something dope coming up!!!” Devin hinted.



While Devin hasn’t released much of his own music lately, he’s been busy as a songwriter and featured guest. He lends his voice to Hardy’s current single, “One Beer,” alongside Lauren Alaina. He also co-wrote “God’s Country,” which was a massive, chart-topping hit for Blake Shelton last year.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.