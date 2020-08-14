Devin Dawson follows his dreams on “I Got a Truck,” with a little extra inspiration from Tim McGraw

Warner Music Nashville

Devin Dawson may have written his brand-new single, “I Got a Truck,” solo, but he had a little extra help from an inspiring conversation with none other than country hitmaker Tim McGraw.



Back in 2018, Devin was the supporting act for the Soul2Soul Tour, headlined by Tim and his fellow superstar wife Faith Hill. A late-night conversation between the two men about how humble beginnings can lead to big accomplishments gave Devin the push he needed to write his dreamer’s anthem.



“As someone who writes songs every single day, I don’t ever take any inspiration for granted,” notes Devin. “Sometimes you use tricks you’ve learned along the way to kick start that inspiration, and other times it just lands right in your lap.”

Over the past year, Devin has kept busy as a songwriter and duet partner, co-penning Blake Shelton’s 2019 multi-week chart-topper “God’s Country” and lending his voice to Hardy’s current single, “One Beer.”



But the “All on Me” is ready to slide back into the spotlight as an artist with the release of “I Got a Truck.”

“I’m fired up that I get to be the one to help tell this story — because when it’s this real, honest and true, the rest is easy,” Devin adds. “I found so much of myself in this story and in this song and I can’t wait to hear how other people find their story in it as well.”

