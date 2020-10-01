Dan + Shay, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton score all-genre category nods at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards

ABC/Image Group LA

Dan + Shay and Thomas Rhett are among the entertainers nominated at this year’s E! People’s Choice Awards, where each act also scored a mention in a category not specific to country artists.



Thomas is nominated in the Soundtrack Song of 2020 category with “On Me,” his duet with Ava Max, which is featured in the newest installment of the Scooby Doo franchise, Scoob! Thomas’ song marks one of eight nominees in the category; he’s in the running along with Taylor Swift, Christina Aguilera, Selena Gomez and more.



Meanwhile, the crossover country duo Dan + Shay are up for the Group of 2020 Award. They’re nominated alongside seven other superstar acts, including their pop star pals, the Jonas Brothers.

Blake Shelton is representing country in the running for Male Artist of 2020. The superstar singer and The Voice coach is vying for the trophy alongside the likes of Drake and Justin Bieber.

Kelly Clarkson also brought home a nomination in the Daytime Talk Show of 2020 category for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Of course, familiar country names abound in the nominees list for The Country Artist of 2020. Thomas and Blake scored additional mentions in that category, along with Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, and Miranda Lambert.

Voting for the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards begins today across all categories, and will run through October p.m.23. The show will take place on November 15 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

By Carena Liptak

