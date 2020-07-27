Dan + Shay tease something major coming at the end of July

ABC/Image Group LA

Get ready, Dan + Shay are getting ready for the end of the month, teasing something big that’ll happen on July 31.

While not revealing too much detail, the “Speechless” duo dropped a teaser trailer that may provide clues as to what they have going on. The only tangible hint the two gave was the hashtag #ISPGTB.

The teaser video starts off with a man slamming on his brakes and screeching to a halt as he stares at something ahead of him. It becomes quickly apparent that whatever is happening, it’s in the past, given the style of the cars and clothing seen in the video.

The camera pans to other people idling in the busy street, who then slowly exit their cars one by one — all while staring ahead in complete shock.

The teaser ends as the camera then adopts the perspective of what the people are staring at and it raises up in the air as those on the ground continue staring in total shock.

A website has since gone live which prompts fans to pre-save ISPGTB.

We’ll find out if this is a new song or an entire new album — or something else entirely — on Friday.

By Megan Duley

