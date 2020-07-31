Dan + Shay should’ve probably gone to bed Grammy week, but they started their next hit instead

Warner Music Nashville

Fans have been waiting for new music from Dan + Shay ever since they topped the country chart with Justin Bieber back in January with “10,000 Hours.” Today, the anticipation comes to an end, as Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney arrive back on the scene with their new tune, “I Should Probably Go to Bed.”

The duo’s latest single owes its origins to a trip west where Dan + Shay picked up a trophy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at music’s most prestigious night.

“We wrote part of this song in Los Angeles during Grammy week,” Dan explains, “but finished it at my house, on my piano, kind of by accident.”

“Shay had come over to record vocals on another song that we had written,” he continues. “We took a break, went downstairs, started singing this song, and realized this song needs a big ending.”

Dan’s never been shy about bragging on his musical partner’s vocal prowess, but he believes this time, Shay really hit it out of the park.

“We really went for it,” Dan says. “Shay delivered one of my favorite vocal performances of all time.”

“We’re so proud that this is our new single,” he adds.

If Dan + Shay are going the traditional route, this is likely the second single from their upcoming fourth album.

By Stephen Hubbard

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.