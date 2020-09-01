Dan + Shay are "grateful" for CMA Awards nominations

ABC/Image Group LA

Dan + Shay had a refreshing start to the day when they woke up to the announcement that they’re nominated for four CMA Awards.

The hitmaking duo of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney are nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year, which they were awarded in 2019, while their hit collaboration with Justin Bieber on “10,000 Hours” scored a trio of nods for Single of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year. This marks the first time pop star Bieber has been nominated for a CMA Award.

“Waking up to 4 @cma nominations this morning felt better than ever,” the duo expressed on Twitter. “Thank you so much to our fans and the country music family for continuing to believe in our dreams. we will always be grateful.”

The news of the nominations comes as Dan + Shay’s current single, “I Should Probably Go to Bed,” is climbing the charts, currently in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

By Cillea Houghton

