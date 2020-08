Comstock/Thinkstock

Today would have been the 82nd birthday of a cross-genre superstar who died this March. This Texas native was a Country Music Hall of Famer known both for his legendary solo work and unforgettable collaborations with superstars like Dolly Parton. Do you know who he is? ANSWER: Kenny Rogers.

By Carena Liptak

