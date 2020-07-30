Country Music Hall of Fame extends COVID-19 closure through August

Courtesy of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Tennessee and across the U.S., the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has announced that its galleries will remain closed to the public through August 31.



“The museum’s top priority is the health and safety of our guests and staff,” says CEO Kyle Young. “…We look forward to the day when guests from all over the world can explore our galleries again, but the continued increase of COVID-19 cases throughout the nation causes us to feel that it wise to remain closed at present, to protect employees and visitors.”

The Hall of Fame first closed its doors in mid-March, when the threat of the virus’ spread began canceling tours and in-person events throughout the country industry and beyond. Earlier this summer, the venue also canceled its regular course of summer in-person events, including screenings, summer camps, family programming and its internship program.



However, the museum maintains a variety of virtual experiences for country fans to enjoy remotely. These include the Hall of Fame’s podcast, Voices in the Hall, as well as its virtual “Songwriter Sessions” series and a number of online family programming options.

By Carena Liptak

