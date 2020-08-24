"Cool Again": Kane Brown sends ‘Mixtape’ EP to top of the ‘Billboard’ country chart

Sony Music Nashville

Kane Brown is racking up the numbers with his new EP, Mixtape Vol. 1.

The platinum-selling singer’s latest project has debuted at #2 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, marking the highest-selling country EP debut so far this year, with 22,000 units.

On the streaming front, it’s bested only by Sam Hunt‘s sophomore album, Southside, which achieved 36.8 million on-demand streams in its first week following its April release.

Additionally, Kane’s other two albums — 2018’s sophomore album Experiment and his 2016 self-titled debut — also appear on the Top Country Albums chart, joining the ranks of Garth Brooks, Chris Stapleton, Florida Georgia Line and Kacey Musgraves to have three albums simultaneously in the top 20 since 2017, when Billboard began accounting for total consumption that includes traditional album sales, track equivalent albums and streaming equivalent albums.

Mixtape‘s lead single, “Cool Again,” is currently in the top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

