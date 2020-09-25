“Cold”: Chris Stapleton mixes R&B and soul elements into latest track

Mercury Nashville

Back when Chris Stapleton first broke into the mainstream in 2015, he grabbed fan attention with a genre-blending version of “Tennessee Whiskey” that added a hearty dose of soul and R&B to the country staple.



Chris’ guitar work on “Tennessee Whiskey” even tipped its hat to Etta James’ hit “I’d Rather Go Blind,” cementing the singer-songwriter’s status as a fan of soul music right out the gate. Now his love of soul and R&B takes center stage once more in his just-released “Cold.”



The mournful heartbreak ballad begins with only a somber piano line but builds as it progresses, culminating in dazzling vocal runs and an anguished, passionate guitar solo.



“Oh, why you got to be so cold? / Why you got to go and cut me like a knife? / Put our love on ice?” Chris sings in the chorus. “Oh, girl you know you left this hole / Right here in the middle of my soul / Oh, why you got to be so cold?



The song comes off of Starting Over, Chris’ forthcoming fourth studio project. The album’s not due out until November 13, but he’s already shared its title track.



Of course, Chris has kept things pretty country, too. After all, he’s a Kentucky native and former Steel Driver band mate who cut his teeth in the late ‘90s as a member of a Travis Tritt tribute band.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.