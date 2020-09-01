Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson & more performing at virtual Farm Aid 2020

Farm Aid

The 35th annual Farm Aid is going virtual this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Farm Aid was co-founded in 1985 by Willie Nelson, Neil Young and John Mellencamp to raise awareness and money for farmers across the U.S. to remain on their land.

The 2020 event will be transformed into an at-home festival titled Farm Aid 2020 On the Road that sees Nelson, Young, Mellencamp and fellow board member Dave Matthews headlining.

The three-hour event will pack in performances by more than 20 artists including Chris Stapleton, Jamey Johnson, Brandi Carlile, Margo Price, Bonnie Raitt, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, The War and Treaty and more. Stories from farmers will also be spotlighted.

“Farm Aid 2020 is going to give the whole country a chance to learn about the important work of farmers and how they’re contributing to our well-being, beyond bringing us good food,” Willie says in a statement.

The event will stream on September 26 on the Farm Aid YouTube channel, AXS TV and Fans.com from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

