Chris Stapleton is “Starting Over” with a new song and plans for his next full-length album

Mercury Nashville

It’s been a while since Chris Stapleton fans got new music from the singer, but that all changed this week when he dropped “Starting Over.” An upbeat, acoustic guitar-heavy ode to optimism and new beginnings, it was a fitting first glimpse into the next album cycle that lies ahead.

Chris didn’t leave fans in the dark about what he’s got planned. When he shared his new song, he revealed that it’s also the title track of his next album, due out in mid-November. He also unveiled the cover art for the project: A minimalist white square, with the album’s title and the artist’s name handwritten in the top left corner.



Also included in the singer’s album announcement was Starting Over’s full 14-song track list, featuring titles that likely will be familiar to fans who’ve seen Chris perform live. He’s been working some of these unreleased songs, including the title track, into his sets over the past couple of years.



Starting Over is due out on November 13 but it’s available for pre-order now. Here’s the full track list:



“Starting Over”

“Devil Always Made Me Think Twice”

“Cold”

“When I’m With You”

“Arkansas”

“Joy of My Life”

“Hillbilly Blood”

“Maggie’s Song”

“Whiskey Sunrise”

“Worry B Gone”

“Old Friends”

“Watch You Burn”

“You Should Probably Leave”

“Nashville, TN”

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.