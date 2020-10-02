Chris Janson enlists his real-life working-class heroes in “Waitin’ on 5” music video

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Chris Janson spotlights some hard-working men and women in the music video for his single “Waitin’ on 5,” a blue-collar anthem that raises a glass to the end of the workday.

The video is also family affair: Chris’ dad appears in his real-life role as an auto-body painter, and the singer’s father-in-law can also be spotted in the clip.



Elsewhere, the story line highlights welders, construction workers, farmers and more. The video culminates in an all-American cookout after sunset, with shared beers around a campfire.

“I have so much respect for the hard-working men and women in this country,” Chris explains. “I am proud to count members of my own family, like my dad and father-in-law, among them. This song and the video are my way of honoring what they and so many others do every day — and encouraging them to have a little fun when the job is done!”



Speaking of “Done,” that’s the name of the single that preceded “Waitin’ on 5” on the charts, and the two songs couldn’t be more different. While Chris lets loose in party mode with his new single, “Done” is a ‘90s-inspired, mid-tempo love song dedicated to his wife, Kelly.

This summer, “Done” became the fourth number-one single in Chris’ career and his first-ever multi-week chart-topper.



By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



