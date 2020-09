New Country 92.3 is the first to bring you the hottest new songs straight out of Nashville and weekdays around 6:45 AM, Mason & Remy spotlight the freshest “Catch of the Day” song … brought to you by SIUE … awarding the most bachelor’s degrees in St. Louis!

The Catch of The Day today is … Caylee Hammack ft. Reba McEntire – Redhead!