Carrie Underwood’s ‘My Gift’ unwraps a busy season of holiday music, with a cameo by son Isaiah

Joseph Llanes

Carrie Underwood‘s first full-length holiday album, My Gift, arrives today, a full three months ahead of Christmas.

While John Legend joins her for the track “Hallelujah,” there’s no guest quite as special as her son, Isaiah Fisher, who’s featured on his mom’s version of “Little Drummer Boy.”

“It was wonderful to have Isaiah be a part of what I love,” Carrie reflects. “You know, having that moment, I was like, ‘I don’t know how he’s gonna do. I don’t know.'”

“He was super excited to be there,” she adds. “If nothing else, [I thought], he’ll have, like, a fun day seeing what mommy does.”

Even before he turns six in February, Isaiah’s already delivered an impressive performance behind the mic.

“It was such a great moment for me as a mom to have him share something that I really love to do,” Carrie continues. “And he ended up being really great in the studio, which was just like, I was so proud.”

Vinyl copies of My Gift will be available October 30, with Carrie’s full-length special — complete with a live orchestra and choir — set to premiere this yuletide on HBO Max.

Carrie leads off a busy season of country stars putting out new holiday offerings in 2020, as Dolly Parton‘s A Holly Dolly Christmas follows on October 2, just ahead of Runaway June‘s When I Think About Christmas on October 16.

Buck Owens‘ A Merry Hee Haw Christmas also gets a 2020 re-release on November 13, showcasing the country classic, “Santa Looked a Lot Like Daddy.”

Expect at least one more major holiday offering — as well as some single tracks — to be announced as well.

