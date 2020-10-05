Carrie Underwood’s ‘My Gift’ goes number-one across three ‘Billboard’ charts in its first week

Joseph Llanes

Carrie Underwood’s first-ever holiday album, My Gift, made a splash this week during its debut week out. The record holds the number-one spot on Billboard’s Country, Christian and Holiday album charts.



My Gift is the latest in an impressive winning streak for Carrie on the country charts, marking the eighth straight project that she’s debuted at number one on the Billboard Country chart. The project also launched Carrie to the top of the country charts in the U.K. and Canada.

The holiday project arrived on September 24, getting fans into the holiday spirit a full three months ahead of time. But the project will be the holiday gift that keeps on giving: On October 30, a special vinyl edition will become available.



Carrie will also offer fans a visual component of the record when she stars in an upcoming holiday special, backed by a live orchestra and choir, on HBO Max.



My Gift is a mix of holiday classics and newer traditional songs, and features a couple of very special duets. Carrie teams up with John Legend for “Hallelujah,” a track that the singer-songwriter and The Voice coach co-wrote. And in one of the project’s sweetest moments, Carrie also enlisted her five-year-old son, Isaiah, to join her for a rendition of “Little Drummer Boy.”

By Carena Liptak

