Carrie Underwood will bring her Christmas album, ‘My Gift’, to life with a new HBO Max TV special

As the Friday release date nears for Carrie Underwood’s holiday album, My Gift, the singer reveals that she’s got yet another holiday treat in store for fans.



This week, Carrie revealed that she’ll release a holiday television special on HBO Max to go along with her new album. The show, which is set to shoot this fall in time for the holiday season, will feature Carrie performing songs off of My Gift. She’ll be backed by a live orchestra and choir.

The singer says that she can’t wait to add a visual component to her new holiday collection, which is the first full-length Christmas album she’s ever released.

“The journey of writing and recording this album started last year when I finished my tour, and we could have never anticipated the circumstances we would be in this year,” Carrie explains. “Creating this album has been good for my heart, and I’m thrilled to get to share it with the world and bring it to life with Playtone and HBO Max.”



The My Gift special is produced in partnership with Playtone, which is Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s film and television production company. Carrie also co-executive produces the event, along with her manager, Ann Edelbute.

My Gift is due for release on September 25, and will be available on special red vinyl on October 30. Ahead of release day, Carrie shared one of the tracks on the album, her rendition of “Let There Be Peace.”

By Carena Liptak

