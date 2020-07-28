Carrie Underwood sends fans "some love" with a makeup free workout photo

ABC/Image Group LA

Carrie Underwood proved her fitness regimen hasn’t slipped during the COVID-19 pandemic by showing off what she looks like after finishing an intense workout.

The “Before He Cheats” singer posted a makeup-free snap on Monday after completing one of her workouts, as evidenced by the two dumbbells situated on a weight bench right behind her.

Not only that, her nearly 10-million fans were able to see the inside of her home gym, which is furnished with some top-of-the-line equipment like a cycling and home gym machines.

The slightly-sweaty Underwood, who styled her blonde hair in braided pigtails for her workout, is flashing the “love you” gesture to the camera while striking a confident pose.

“Sending some love your way today,” the 37-year-old cheerily captioned before issuing the loving reminder, “Remember to #ChooseYou!”

The “Drinking Alone” singer also plugged her ever-expanding CALIA by Carrie activewear line, as she’s styling one of her comfy-looking workout tees and fitted navy blue shorts for the occasion.

Of course, her 9.7 million followers were quick to not only praise Underwood’s natural beauty but also admit her positive message was exactly what the doctor ordered.

While Underwood is spreading some much-needed positivity and motivation, she also is gearing up for the release of some Christmas cheer later this summer when she drops her first Christmas album, My Gift, which arrives on September 25.

By Megan Duley

