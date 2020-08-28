Carrie Underwood previews her ‘My Gift’ holiday album with powerful “Let There Be Peace”

Joseph Llanes

Just hours after revealing the track list for her upcoming Christmas project, My Gift, Carrie Underwood is giving fans a first listen into the festive new collection.



She released “Let There Be Peace,” the third track on My Gift and an original tune that the singer co-wrote with Brett James and David Garcia. The songs on Carrie’s album are about evenly split between new songs and traditionals, but “Let There Be Peace” is one of only two that she had a hand in writing herself.



Carrie offers up a powerful, timely wish for a better future in “Let There Be Peace,” which includes evocative gospel undertones courtesy of backing vocals from legendary vocal quartet The McCrary Sisters.



Everyone who pre-orders Carrie’s new album will immediately receive “Let There Be Peace” as an instant grat track. It’s one of 11 songs on the project, which includes a duet with pop superstar John Legend and another collaboration with Carrie’s five-year-old son, Isaiah.



My Gift is due out in digital and CD format on September 25. On October 30, it’ll be available on red vinyl ahead of the holiday season.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.