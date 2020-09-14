Carrie Underwood, Eric Church and more Entertainer nominees to open ACMs with a medley

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

The artists nominated for Entertainer of the Year at the 2020 ACM Awards will kick off the show in style, the Academy of Country Music announced today.



In the running for the show’s most coveted trophy are Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett and Luke Combs. Their performance at the top of the event will be a medley of the five artists’ greatest hits, Billboard reports.

The 2020 ACMs are set to take place on Wednesday night, and big-name performances and appearances are being announced leading up to the ceremony. It was also recently revealed that Taylor Swift will take the ACMs stage for the first time in years, performing her new country single, “Betty.”

Keith Urban is also on deck to deliver what’s sure to be an unforgettable performance: He’s bringing Pink to the stage, where the two will perform their new duet, “One Too Many.”

Keith is also hosting the 2020 ACMs, which airs this year from three separate Music City locales: The Grand Ole Opry House, the Bluebird Cafe and the Ryman Auditorium. You can catch the show live on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. ET.