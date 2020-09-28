Carrie Underwood dons a mask to buy her own album at Target

Joseph Llanes

The COVID-19 pandemic can’t stop Carrie Underwood from honoring a career-long tradition.

Over the weekend, the superstar singer turned to Instagram to share that she had paid a trip to Target to purchase a copy of her new album, My Gift. In light of the pandemic times, Carrie is posed inside the store wearing a black sparkling mask.

And while it was a different kind of CD-buying experience for the star, she assures that she did have a smile on under the face covering.

“As per tradition, had to go buy the CD at the store! As not per tradition, I had to wear a mask! I promise I’m smiling, though!” she writes alongside the snap, holding a copy of the album while standing next to an end cap display featuring the cover.

Underwood dropped My Gift, her first holiday album, on Friday. It features an appearance by her 5-year-old son, Isaiah, on “Little Drummer Boy.”

By Cillea Houghton

