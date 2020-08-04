Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher are "fly" in fishing trip photos

ABC/Image Group LA

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher enjoyed a couples’ retreat this weekend with a fly fishing trip.

The former Nashville Predators hockey player shared a photo on Instagram of the happy couple out on the water with their catches of the day. A split-shot photo shows Carrie proudly displaying a fish much larger fish than Mike’s — and apparently, it’s not the first time the powerhouse singer has outdone her husband.

“This past weekend we were able to get away for some good quality time! One thing we love to do together is fly fish but the thing I don’t like about it is she catches bigger fish,” Fisher writes alongside the photos.

Additionally, Carrie dropped the news today that her husband will be joining her fitness app, Fit52, as a new trainer and will have his own path, called Mike’s Path. The singer says that Mike has been doing workouts with her since she conceived the idea for the app, which launched in March.

“I was super excited and surprised at how much he loved doing the app with me, so here we go,” Carrie says excitedly in a video posted for her 8.3 million Twitter followers.

Carrie created Fit52 with her personal trainer, Eve Overland. The app offers a series of Carrie’s workouts and supports users on their individual wellness journeys.

