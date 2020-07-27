Carly Pearce, Lindsay Ell among country stars partaking in viral female empowerment trend

ABC/Image Group LA

Many country stars are participating in the new viral social media trend, #womensupportingwomen.

Over the past several days, women have been nominating one another for the social challenge that sees them posting a black and white selfie of themselves and then tagging a fellow female to do the same.

The trend is building steam in Nashville, with many of the women of country lifting each other up. “Here’s to all the beautiful & strong gals in my life and beyond,” Carly Pearce shares on Instagram with a glamour shot.

Lindsay Ell also accepted the challenge, writing, “All about a women empowerment movement. All about being inspired by the incredible females that surround me in my life.”

“I am very grateful to have worked with and to know many empowering and incredible women!” captions Sara Evans, tagging Martina McBride, who accepts the challenge by stating, “When we lift each other up we all win,” alongside a selfie from her kitchen.

“I’m so thankful for my strong, amazing tribe!” proclaims Jennifer Nettles with an outdoor shot that shows her cozied up in a sweatshirt, while Runaway June‘s Jennifer Wayne echoes this sentiment with her own nature photo acknowledging the “beautiful, strong, women in my life.”

Mickey Guyton, RaeLynn and Kassi Ashton are among the other country artists taking the challenge.

Several Hollywood stars have also participated, including Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington and Gabrielle Union. #Womensupportingwomen currently has more than six million posts on Instagram.

