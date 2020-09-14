Cam shares track list and details for ‘The Otherside’, an album that chronicles her “inner development”

Dennis Leupold/Triple Tigers/RCA Records

Cam is shedding more light on The Otherside, her sophomore studio album, as she reveals the 11-song collection’s track list. Fans have already heard four songs off the project, including her current single, “Classic.”

The singer explains that making The Otherside was an emotional journey for her, one that started in disappointment and disillusionment with the world.



“These past few years, my expectations for the world were severely undercut,” Cam notes. “Honestly, my idealist heart needed some reworking in order to survive. All the same time all this inner development was happening, I was touring the world and getting better at singing & songwriting. Now in hindsight, from the Otherside, I can hear the through-line of how it’s all made me more myself.”

The singer’s new project was also an opportunity to work with some songwriters and artists that she deeply admired, who brought outside perspectives to her country songwriting. Harry Styles co-wrote one track, “Changes,” and Sam Smith co-wrote another, “Happier for You.”



The late EDM producer Tim Bergling, aka Avicii, also lent his songwriting expertise to the title track of the album.



The Otherside is due out October 30. Here’s the full track list:



“Redwood Tree”

“The Otherside”

“Classic”

“Forgetting You”

“Like a Movie”

“Changes”

“Till There’s Nothing Left”

“What Goodbye Means”

“Diane”

“Happier for You”

“Girl Like Me”