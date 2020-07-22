Brothers Osborne reveal 'Skeletons' on forthcoming new album

EMI Records Nashville

Brothers Osborne will welcome fall with the release of their third studio album.

The duo of brothers John and TJ Osborne will reveal Skeletons on October 9. The project is preceded by their 2016 debut, Pawn Shop, and their sophomore follow-up Port Saint Joe, released in 2018.

Skeletons features the current single “All Night” along with the 11 other tracks co-written by the duo such as “Old Man’s Boots,” “Dead Man’s Curve,” “Lighten Up” and more.

“If Pawn Shop was our introduction, and Port Saint Joe was like the first conversation we had with someone over a beer, then Skeletons is the moment where you start getting down to the real stuff and showing who you really are,” John says. “If you really want to get to know us, this is the record to do it.”

Between the two previously released albums, the duo has scored hits with “Stay a Little Longer” and “It Ain’t My Fault,” the latter of which was named Music Video of the Year at the 2017 CMA Awards. Brothers Osborne has also been named Vocal Duo of the Year at both the CMA and ACM Awards.

By Cillea Houghton

