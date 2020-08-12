Brothers Osborne plan free livestream benefit for ACM Lifting Lives’ COVID-19 Response Fund

ABC/Image Group LA

Brothers Osborne are going live for a good cause. The superstar brother duo will play a free livestream show on Friday, August 21 at 8:00 p.m. ET on YouTube.



Called Brothers Osborne: Let’s Play Live, the free event will encourage fans to donate to the ACM Lifting Lives’ COVID-19 Relief Fund, an organization supporting music industry professionals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is produced by Lightning Link.

The show will likely include a bit of new music: Brothers Osborne’s third studio album, Skeletons, is due for release on October 9, and they’ve already shared the lead single “All Night” and another tune, “Hatin’ Somebody,” off the project.



Brothers Osborne previously explained to ABC Radio that in fact, they made Skeletons specifically with live performance in mind.

“We thought, ‘Man, let’s have some songs that we can play to thousands of people and just kind of get the party going and have a good time,’” the group’s TJ Osborne says. “And we knew people would eat it up.”

But with the COVID-19 pandemic showing no signs of stopping anytime soon, the band has had to settle for a life off the road — for now. In the meantime, the livestream show they’re planning will provide a little bit of the live experience, both for the band and for the fans that can’t wait to see them in concert again.

By Carena Liptak

