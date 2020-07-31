Brothers Osborne aren’t “Hatin’ Somebody” in their feel-good, jam-worthy new tune

Eric Ryan Anderson

Brothers Osborne put prejudice aside in their bluesy new “Hatin’ Somebody,” a feel-good jam session with an important lesson to share.



The song acknowledges that even though two different groups of people may never grow to like each other enough to be friends, they can still put aside their differences and coexist, because, as the duo sings in the chorus, “Hatin’ somebody ain’t never got nobody nowhere.”

The brother duo’s lyrics get personal in the second verse, where they recall a piece of wisdom passed down from their hillbilly-turned-city-transplant grandfather, who had to adjust to a different way of life when he changed his surroundings.



“We threw our grandfather into that song, imagining ‘A stubborn hillbilly in the middle of the city / Learning how not to throw stones,’” explains lead vocalist TJ Osborne. “As the song says, we’re all in the same damn boat, and ‘Hatin somebody ain’t never got nobody nowhere.’”

“Hatin’ Somebody” follows the Brothers Osborne’s Top 30 single, “All Night.” Both songs are included on the duo’s forthcoming third album, Skeletons, which is due out on October 9.

