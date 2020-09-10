Brett Young to take the “Live at the Ryman” stage as venue doubles its in-person capacity

ABC/Image Group LA

After closing its doors to live audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium is slowly and carefully reopening.



Last week, the venue kicked off its “Live at the Ryman” hybrid concert and livestream model, with Scotty McCreery delivering a performance that fans could either watch at home or in person. The Ryman hosted 125 in-person guests, with a strict mask mandate and social distancing regulations in place.

This Friday, September 11, Brett Young will take the stage for the next “Live at the Ryman” event. This time around, the live audience capacity will increase to 250. Nashville Public Health Department personnel will be on hand during the show, enforcing socially distanced seating and compliance with other regulations.



In-person and livestream tickets to the show are both available at the Ryman’s website. Next week, the “Live at the Ryman” series will continue with a performance from Old Crow Medicine Show.

During quarantine, Brett has been spending precious time with family. He and his wife, Taylor, welcomed their first child last October. Baby girl Presley makes a special appearance in the music video for his latest release, “Lady,” which the singer originally wrote as a gift for his wife and daughter.

