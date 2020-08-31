Brad Paisley to host Jimmy Kimmel Live in September

Mark Horton/WireImage

Brad Paisley will soon be sitting in the host seat on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Since going on hiatus in early June, host Jimmy Kimmel has invited several celebrity guest hosts to fill his spot. The country hitmaker has been tapped to helm the long-running ABC show on September 9, joining the likes of previous guest hosts Rob Lowe, pop star Dua Lipa, comedians Sarah Cooper and Iliza Shlesinger and more.

Brad released his current single “No I in Beer” in March. The star-studded video features many of his friends and peers including Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Tim McGraw, Darius Rucker and more. It’s currently in the top 30 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

By Cillea Houghton

